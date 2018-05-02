I should probably start with the most immediately noticeable design feature. Like the iPhone X and its many subsequent imitators, the G7 has a notch.

As someone who doesn’t actually mind them, I can’t see it bothering me at all, but if you’re staunchly anti-notch, you’re going to find this one difficult to ignore. There is at least an option to hide it with a more traditional black bar in the settings.

The notch’s inclusion allows the G7’s 6.1in LCD (more on that later) display to spread nearly edge to edge, although there is a mini bezel - noticeably slimmer than the G6’s - on the phone’s chin.

The phone’s perfectly rounded edges make it an iPhone X lookalike in more ways than one, but I have Apple’s phone with me at the briefing and the G7 is more of a presence in the hand.

Both back and front are supported by Gorilla Glass 5, which should mean it can withstand the odd knock. I chose not to launch it across the room on this occasion, though.

As well as the standard volume/lock buttons, you’ll also find a Google Assistant hotkey mounted to the side of the phone. For those not interested in face scanning, there’s a fingerprint sensor on the back, just underneath the cameras, as well as a headphone jack on the bottom. You know, for old times’ sake.

The best thing I can say about the phone’s design is that I’d be reluctant to wrap it in case, as the thing just feels nice to hold in one hand. Whether you’re a fan will ultimately depend a lot on your tolerance of notches.