Cosmetically, there is next to nothing to separate the new MateBook X Pro from its predecessor. It’s still 13.9in and crafted from premium aluminum, weighing in, as before, at 1.33kg. It feels great in the hand.

The bezel that runs along the top and sides of the display is barely there, leaving you with a 91% screen-to-body ratio. It really is a lovely thing to behold.

Huawei continues to opt for a spill-proof, backlit Chiclet keyboard, which a lot of people are going to prefer to the butterfly switches Apple seems intent on sticking with. Also still great is the whopping great trackpad underneath, which gives you plenty of room for swiping.

The webcam remains hidden in the top row of keys so it only need pop up when you need it, which as far as we’re concerned is what every laptop manufacturer should now be doing. The power button is once again a one-touch fingerprint sensor, and when pressed it’ll boot the device in a matter of seconds.

It’s not entirely impossible to play spot the difference between the MateBook X Pro old and new, however. On close inspection you’ll notice that the newer model has an additional (and sadly irremovable) sticker in the lower right corner. More on that in a bit.

Happily, the Thunderbolt 3 port has been upgraded this time round, and you get two USB-A ports, two USB-C, and the holy headphone jack.