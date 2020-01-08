CES 2020: all the announcements from the biggest show in tech

Samsung didn’t wait for CES to kick off to announce a pair of affordable variations on its big-name flagship smartphones.

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite have plenty going for them in the specs department, such as Super AMOLED Infinity-O displays and triple-camera setups (click here for more information), but will cost a lot less. We’re still waiting for exact prices and a launch date.

CES is always a big date in the calendar for Samsung’s TV business too. Even if it remains more or less useless given the non-existence of consumer-available content, 8K is a big talking point again. Samsung's new 8K flagship is the QN50TS QLED, which has virtually no bezel, nifty AI upscaling features and speakers on every side of the panel for a much-needed audio boost. We also got the Sero, a rotating TV that's designed for millennials and Gen Z types who spend a lot of time watching mobile video.

Samsung also showed off the evolution of its MicroLED screen tech, which is now much closer to consumer-ready. Available in 75in, 88in, 93in and 110in sizes, all models have a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and leverage deep learning for better upscaling. Also revealed were 88in and 105in models with ultra-slim designs and the same near-invisible bezel as the QN50.

Best of all, though, was Ballie – a spherical robot that looks a bit like a sentient tennis ball. Ballie will roll around after you like the world’s most obedient/annoying pet, using its camera to take photos and Alexa-style voice recognition to listen for commands. It can even tell other smart home kit what to do. There’s no pricing or availability info, so whether it ever makes it to homes is unclear, but if you’ve ever wanted an own-brand BB-8, things could be looking up.

And finally, Samsung unveiled the first ever Galaxy Chromebook.