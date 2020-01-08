Mobvoi’s TicPods 2 Pro one-up the AirPods Pro with AI tricks and motion controls

We saw Mobvoi’s TicPods Free as a genuine alternative to the AirPods for both the iOS and Android crowd, and not just because they looked suspiciously similar to Apple’s buds. Now the AirPods have gone ‘Pro’, so too have the latest TicPods. Design-wise, the TicPods 2 Pro (£120) have changed in one significant way. The silicon tips from the previous model are gone, with Mobvoi insisting that the speakers are now aimed more directly into your ear for better sound. The big additions here are AI-powered features, which allow you to control your music and accept calls with your voice - no wake word required - and by shaking and nodding your head. The TicPods 2 Pro also have dual-mic noise cancellation which is active on a phone call. If you’re happy to live without the AI magic tricks, Mobvoi is also launching the TicPods 2 (£86), which keep touch controls, in-ear detection and an IPX4 dust and waterproof rating. You also get slightly more juice from the cheaper model, up to 23 hours with the charging case, with Pro rated closer to 20. Both models also support aptX, and both are available to pre-order today.