The most notable feature on these wire-free earbuds is the touch control. On both buds, you can control the volume by swiping your finger up and down the stem, or double tap to skip a track.

Annoyingly, there’s no way to skip back a track. You can also play or pause music with a long press at the top of the stem, though this only appears to work on the left earbud and it feels like an eternity before the music is actually affected. In reality, the long press is only about two seconds. Overall, the touch control is a neat trick to have and it works ok, but can be slightly temperamental.

The TicPods can sense when they’re in your ears and will start playing music automatically when you put them in. Taking out one of the two earbuds will automatically pause your track and replacing it will fire up the music again, but the process isn’t exactly instant.

You can also take calls by double tapping to answer or hang up and you’ll be able to hear the call audio in both ears. And for those who never answer their phones, a long press will reject the poor blighter that’s wasting their time calling you.

One of the TicPods’s big advantages over Apple is the fact that they work with both iOS and Android, hooking you up to either Siri or Google Assistant if chatting to software is your thing.