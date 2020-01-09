The Amazfit PowerBuds offer more battery than the AirPods Pro for just $99

Amazfit, the Huamai-owned wearables company, has designed a new pair of affordable true wireless earbuds. The PowerBuds deliver eight hours of listening time on a single charge, which, for those of you wondering, is almost double the 4.5 hours of usage you’d get with the significantly pricier AirPods Pro. Despite retailing for just $99, the plucky PowerBuds are also equipped with a PPG heart rate sensor to precisely monitor your ticker during workouts, a ‘Motion Beat Mode’ that enhances bass while you exercise, and an ambient sound enhancement option that filters in specific noises (like traffic) so you can be aware of your surroundings when running outdoors. IP55 water and dust resistance is the cherry on top, and should protect your precious buds from most of the gym-related elements.