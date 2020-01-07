The Nikon D780 breathes new life into the DSLR

We can’t move for mirrorless cameras in 2020, so it’s weirdly nostalgic to see a new DSLR. At the heart of the D780 is a 24.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor and Expeed 6 image processor with the same colour sensor as the famed D850. The 0.70x optical viewfinder offers 100% coverage and the 2359k-dot LCD monitor is touch-sensitive. In live view the 273-point Hybrid-AF system is sensitive down to –4EV or –6EV in low-light. Shoot up to 12fps in silent photography mode and capture action with a shutter speeds as rapid as 1/8000s and it stretches all the way to 900 s, ideal for capturing light trails. It even trumps the D850 for ISO range, offering ISO 100-51200, extendable up to 204800. Shoot 4K footage with zero crop and record in N-Log. Available at the end of January it'll set you back around €2,499.