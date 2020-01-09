The Segway S-Pod is bizarre adult stroller that feels distinctly dystopian

To call the Segway S-Pod strange would be an understatement. The company’s latest vision for the future of mobility looks like it was ripped straight out of a Black Mirror episode, and seems hellbent on convincing humans - a famously bipedal species - that legs are overrated. Apparently designed for closed campuses like airports, theme parks, and malls, the self-balancing vehicle is effectively a high-tech baby stroller for fully-grown adults. It works by using an adaptive centre-of-gravity control system to stay balanced, and lets drivers (and we’re using that word generously) adjust the speed by handling a control knob. The S-Pod can spin and rotate by the centre for smooth directional changes, and doesn’t require users to lean forward to accelerate or slow down. According to Segway, it’s also impossible to tip the S-Pod over, while the seat placement offers a lovely viewing angle so passengers can wave to each other as they float on by. Terrific.