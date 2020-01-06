Jabra’s Elite Active 75ts are even better fitness-focused buds

The Jabra Elite Active 65ts were our running headphones of choice until Apple went Pro with the AirPods, so we’re naturally keen to get hold of their sequel. Unveiled, as expected, just a few after the standard Elite 75ts, the new wireless buds are 22% smaller than their predecessor, hopefully providing a better fit for more people, and improved noise isolation. New this year is a feature called MySound, which tailors audio based on the user’s personal hearing profile. Like the Elite Active 65ts, you can program the on-device controls for each bud, including passthrough toggling. Battery life has been extended up to 28 hours with the charging case, and a bump from IP56 to IP57 makes them waterproof, as well as sweat and dust-resistant. Grab the £190 Jabra Elite Active 75t from February 2020.