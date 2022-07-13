At full price, Jabra’s Elite 85t wireless earbuds face stiff competition from the Apple AirPods Pro, among a raft of rival in-ears. But with £100 knocked off the official price, they’re transformed into a very competitive pair of noise-cancelling earphones. And that’s exactly the discount you’ll find at Amazon today.

Reduced as part of the Prime Day deals bonanza, the Jabra Elite 85t would usually set you back a tidy £220. But for today only, you can pick up the ‘buds for a much more accessible £120. That’s a discount of 46% – and one that puts the Elite 85t firmly in contention as an alternative to the standard Apple AirPods.

Tempted? You’ll need to act fast: Prime Day deals are only available until 13 July. This one is exclusively for Prime subscribers. If you’re not signed up, you can unlock the deal – and a host of other account benefits – with a 30-day free trial here.

With sizeable 12mm drivers, adjustable ANC and a 5.5-hour battery life, the Jabra Elite 85t do plenty to tempt the ears. Compact by design, the earbuds balance premium build quality with a remarkably low profile. They also go light on your lugs at 7g apiece, with relief vents to prevent uncomfortable pressure in your hearing holes.

Mics inside and out act to cancel background sounds, with a third pickup for voice commands and calls to fellow audiophiles. ANC can be tweaked through the Sound+ app, with 11 levels spanning from silence to total HearThrough. The app is also home to a hearing calibration test, plus the option to adjust EQ settings to suit your sonic taste.

At full price, that’s a pretty tempting set of audio specs. At £120? It’s bordering on a bargain. But remember: Amazon’s deal is only available until 13 July.

Other Prime Day deals on Jabra earphones

Not sold on the Elite 85t? Amazon has discounted a host of other Jabra earphones as part of Prime Day.

That includes the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, a similarly premium set of ANC earbuds, offering 8 hours of battery life and a four-mic setup that’s tuned for superior voice calling. Officially tagged at £200, the Elite 7 Pro are available at a 30% discount for Prime Day.

Keen to soundtrack your sprints? Amazon has also cut the price of the Elite 4 by 34%. Designed with sporty sorts in mind, the Elite 4 feature a wing-free sculpted fit, compact build and IP57 water-resistance. They also offer active noise cancellation and seven-hour battery life. Normally £119, they’re down to £79 for Prime Day.

Eager for an even more affordable set of wireless earbuds? Cheapest of the discounted earbuds are the Jabra Elite 3: yours for £50 on Prime Day. There’s no ANC, but the Elite 3 do benefit from HearThrough transparency settings and a seven-hour battery life.

Or if you prefer ‘phones that go over your ears, take a look at the Jabra Elite 85h – reduced by 46% for Prime Day. Good for a whopping 36 hours with ANC enabled, the cans deploy 40mm drivers and adaptive smarts to adjust playback to your surroundings. Officially £280, they’ll set you back £150 on Prime Day.