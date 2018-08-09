Pairing with with your smartphone is quick and simple; just press the right button until you hear the prompt. Once you’ve done that, you’ll have access to Jabra’s Sound+ app.

From here, you’re able to perform all manner of audio-based tweakery. With the HearThrough slider on, the buds will allow some external noise to slip through, which is useful if you’re running near traffic.

There are three additional listening settings: Commute, Focus and Active. They’re all pretty self-explanatory, but I’ve been hugely impressed by the noise isolation afforded by Focus. I’m a big AirPods fan, but that’s something Apple’s in-ears just can’t give me on a thundering London Underground train.

Each mode has its own EQ, where you can adjust bass and treble to your liking. And if you’ve had enough of your tunes, you can listen to the sweet singing of songbirds instead. There’s a looping ventilation fan sound too, but given the weather we’ve been having, doing that to yourself would just be cruel.

The app is also where you select your voice assistant of choice. While I’m quite happy to have Alexa living in my headphones, I didn’t find her to be massively useful.

She’s not nearly as helpful on the road as she is on your Echo, so after a few frustrating episodes of miscommunication I decided only to call on her for quick weather updates and Wiki searches. I know everything about pigeons now.

Unlike the pricier Elite Sport model, you don’t get a heart rate or VO2 monitor here. What you do get is a motion sensor for activity tracking. It’ll monitor your step stats and the duration of your workout. Not worth the extra pennies over the standard Elite 65t for anyone with a smartwatch, but it’s there if you want it.

With an IP56 rating, the Elite Active is capable of withstanding the force of a high pressure water jet, so you shouldn’t be worried about sweat and dust upsetting them. In short, no workout is too hardcore for these buds.

I have a slight niggle, though. The accelerometers mean the buds can auto-pause when you remove them. Or at least that’s the idea. I found detection to be a bit off, and a couple of times I was unwillingly halfway through an album by the time I’d decided what sandwich I wanted to order.