The first thing you notice about the Jabra Elite 75t is that they look slicker than the Elite 65t. The 5g buds are streamlined to be lighter, more compact, and more ergonomic. Jabra says they’re 20% smaller than the 65t and you can instantly see where some of those savings come from.

The distinctive protruding microphone arm from the 65t is gone – or at least significantly rounded off. In its place is a much smaller bump that houses the Elite 75t’s microphones, with two in each bud powering improved outbound audio on calls.

The buds themselves are still quite deep, and stick out more than the likes of the AirPods Pro, but they’re now more refined to look at and more comfortable overall. The new stripped-back design is a leap forward from the much bulkier likes of the Bose Soundsport Free or Sony’s sporty WF-SP700N.

When it comes to the all-important fit, the eargels in the box come in three standard sizes: small, medium and large . These should accommodate most ears and in our tests we were generally impressed with the seal and comfort, though they don’t quite disappear into the ears like the AirPods Pro. The lack of wing tips to hook the buds in place did make them less secure in the ear than we’d have liked.

Sitting and walking was fine but it’s not that hard to shake them loose standing still and we were never 100% confident they wouldn’t fall out while running – they actually made a break for it during more hectic gym drills like box jumps.

The matchbox-sized charging case has been improved too. It’s smaller and lighter than the first-gen case and ever-so-slightly smaller than the AirPods Pro case. It’s as lightweight and portable as any you’ll find and perfectly easy to stash in the front pocket of your jeans, in those tiny pockets in your gym shorts, or a running belt. That makes it a great option for longer runs and rides where you might want to extend the battery life.

Another small thing: the case is flat-bottomed too so it’ll stand up – something the AirPods case doesn’t do that’s a bit of a bugbear.

There’s sadly no wireless charging and if we’re really picking holes, we missed having a clip on the charging case, like you get on the Jaybird Vista, that lets you anchor your charging case to your bag. Very helpful if you’re a serial Misplacer of Important Stuff. That’s somewhat offset by the fact that the case closes magnetically and the buds clip securely – also magnetically – into the charging case which means they don’t fall out in your bag, so they’re less likely to get lost or damaged.

If you do happen to forget where you put them, the Elite 75t have a Find My Jabra feature that lets you track the last place you used your buds.

On durability, the Elite 75t are IP55 rated – that means they’re dust resistant and can withstand a sustained, low-pressure water jet spray. So that’s rain and sweat covered. There’s also a two-year warranty against dust and water damage for added peace of mind. We put them through several decent drenchings on sweat- or rain-soaked runs and they held up just fine.

Set-up is easy enough. Pairing the Elite 75t first time took less than five minutes, you can pair to more than one phone and accept calls from either. After the initial pairing, the buds then auto-power up and auto-connect when you take them out of the case so there’s no Bluetooth faff between you and your music.

Unlike the three styles offered by the 65t, the elite 75t only come in one colour: metallic grey with black gels. And the latter is definitely more forgiving for the waxy-eared among us than the white Airpods, which get dirty really easily. The matt black charging case isn’t as pretty to look at as the AirPods case but it also marks less easily.