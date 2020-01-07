As confusing as it might sound, Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold is the world’s first folding PC

We know what you’re thinking: aren’t folding PCs just called...laptops? Well, sort of, but Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold is an altogether different prospect. While Lenovo proudly dubs it the world’s first foldable PC, it’s probably better described as a foldable tablet that works like one when needed. The X1 Fold features a 13.3in bendable OLED display with a bezel on each side, and weighs less than 1kg. You can use it as a large tablet, fold it halfway like you would a laptop, using the on-screen keyboard to type, or put it on a kickstand and use the included physical Bluetooth keyboard, which actually sandwiches itself inside the device when it’s shut. Styluses are supported too, while Windows 10 mode-switching software recognises which orientation the X1 Fold is in, opening up numerous multi-tasking opportunities. Unsurprisingly, all this flexibility comes at a high price; the ThinkPad X1 Fold will cost $2,500 when it ships in mid-2020.