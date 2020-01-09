The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 is the world’s first laptop with a built-in Tile tracker

HP has expanded its Elite Dragonfly range of business-focused laptops with an upgraded model that packs 5G support and an (optional) built-in Tile 23 smart tracker that’ll let users easily find a misplaced device, which will no doubt come in handy if you’re dealing with particularly sensitive information. While those are the two flagship tweaks, the upgraded Dragonfly G2 also sports a ‘Sure View Reflect’ display that creates a discreet working environment in a variety of lighting conditions, and on the tech front adds a new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processor for some extra oomph. Those of you who value both style and substance will also be pleased to hear the G2 retains the same silky smooth design as its predecessor, meaning you’ll still be able to turn heads while you bash out some spreadsheets.