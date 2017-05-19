The 25 PlayStation 4 games that every collection needs

Whether you have the enhanced PlayStation 4 Pro or the still-plenty-powerful original PS4 model (or Slim revision), you really can't lose: you have access to the best console game library today.
Not only does the PlayStation 4 have a hearty selection of AAA third-party games, but it also has a more consistently appealing selection of indie experiences – as well as some really spectacular releases from Sony's own studios.
Just grabbed either PS4 model, or simply looking to refresh your own library? You're in luck: here are our picks for the 25 best PS4 games available today, stretching all the way back from the launch lineup through to the top picks of right now.
Looking to get some excellent gaming for very little cash? Check out the 9 best PS4 games for under £20
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Guerilla may have been known for the Killzone shooters before, but now they'll be forever regarded as the brilliant team behind Horizon: Zero Dawn. This vast, open-world adventure – and PS4 exclusive – feels a bit like a mash-up of influences, ranging from Far Cry to Tomb Raider and The Witcher 3, yet the end result is absolutely marvelous.
You take control of Aloy, a tribal hunter in a future ruled by metal beasts, and you'll use her enviable skills to explore the stunning wasteland and battle those mechanical monsters. It's action-packed, nicely diverse in terms of objectives, and even has a captivating tale along the way. It's early still, but we might not play a better PS4 game all year.
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Nathan Drake and his explosive exploits have become synonymous with PlayStation gaming over the last several years, and the long-awaited Uncharted 4: A Thief's End sends the adventurer out on a staggeringly high note.
As ever, the latest Uncharted dazzles with incredibly tense set pieces and stunning locations, but Drake's proper PS4 debut takes everything up a notch and adds in palpable emotion as the hero's quest finally draws to a close. And if you somehow haven't played any of this amazing series, The Nathan Drake Collection can get you caught up right on your PS4.
Buy Uncharted 4: A Thief's End from the PlayStation Store
Overwatch
The latest breakout multiplayer sensation is undoubtedly Overwatch – no surprise that it's another gem from the Warcraft wizards at Blizzard, but it is surprising that the team was able to deliver the quintessential first-person online shooter experience with its first shot.
Overwatch is colourful and original, with a diverse cast of heroes that ensures that every player can find a specialty. However, success in combat requires not only working together with allies, but also choosing complementary heroes to build a rock-solid squad. We'll be playing this for years; it's truly a gift that will keep on giving.
Buy Overwatch from the PlayStation Store
Persona 5
Jumping into a role-playing franchise on the fifth entry might seem like a mistake, but then again, how many of us got into the genre with Final Fantasy VII? Likewise, Persona 5 doesn't require that you've played earlier entries – and better yet, it's one of the most acclaimed PS4 games of all time, not to mention an absolute stunner.
This epic quest drops you into a dazzling vision of Tokyo in which your student hero discovers the ability to use supernatural powers in another realm. It's thrilling and engrossing stuff, balancing the mystical with the surprisingly not-mundane life of a student, and incredibly stylish to boot. Even if you're not usually into JRPGs, Persona 5 stands above the rest.
The Last Guardian
Following nearly a decade of development, The Last Guardian is finally here. Was it worth the wait? Well, mostly. This stunning adventure can be clumsy, whether it's with the controls or camera, or dealing with your lovable and quite feathery cat-bird-dog-thing companion.
And yet despite all of that, The Last Guardian is one of the most genuinely affecting and powerful games we've ever played, as the bond between your young hero and his creature friend grows while dramatic moments strike. It's very much like spiritual predecessors Ico and Shadow of the Colossus in all of those regards – and likewise unforgettable.
Buy The Last Guardian from the PlayStation Store