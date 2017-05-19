The 25 PlayStation 4 games that every collection needs

Whether you have the enhanced PlayStation 4 Pro or the still-plenty-powerful original PS4 model (or Slim revision), you really can't lose: you have access to the best console game library today.

Not only does the PlayStation 4 have a hearty selection of AAA third-party games, but it also has a more consistently appealing selection of indie experiences – as well as some really spectacular releases from Sony's own studios.

Just grabbed either PS4 model, or simply looking to refresh your own library? You're in luck: here are our picks for the 25 best PS4 games available today, stretching all the way back from the launch lineup through to the top picks of right now.