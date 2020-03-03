Dreams lets you create games without writing a line of code, animations without any proper training and music without investing in a separate DAW. But that doesn’t mean you’ll be able to dive into Dream Shaping - the name given to creator mode - and immediately put the wacky ideas in your strange little head on-screen.

You really can build entire games on this platform, but first you’ll need to learn how to sculpt, paint, add text and arrange music. Mastering the edit screen camera controls alone takes a while, and this is all before you start thinking about logic and physics. It’s a lot to take in.

Good thing, then, that Media Molecule has produced a comprehensive set of interactive tutorials. You’ll forgive the slightly patronising narration when each lesson is so well put together and, dare we say it, fun.

You’ll also find a variety of how-to videos on everything from designing squeaky doors, bounce pads and interactive chests, to the multi-stage process of making eyes blink.

Creation in Dreams is based around the largely underused motion controls built into the DualShock 4 pad, which are used to move your cursor, an Imp. You’ll also learn a number of button inputs for editing shortcuts. Using all of the above in tandem doesn’t make for the most intuitive system at first, but you’ll soon get used to it. And if you’ve got a pair of Move controllers lying around, they offer more precision. Tapping a button on the D-pad will handily undo your previous action, so messing up is never really an issue.

Using motion controls to animate an object in-game is incredibly liberating knowing how complex such an action would be in traditional game development. The same goes for applying delicate paint brush strokes to your creations with the thumbsticks.

Once you’ve got to grips with the basics, you can get to work creating scenes (individuals levels) using the many tools located in a menu at the top of the screen. Alternatively, you can remix levels uploaded by others and use other players’ assets. We spent a good half an hour messing around with a half-baked (but gratefully received) Yoshi level, even if it mainly involved wonky platform implementation and cloning the little dinosaur into a small army.

Media Molecule has also included basic level templates for FPS games and ball-rolling puzzlers, which you’re free to mess with as much as you like.