Given the 20-plus year gap between the original RE2 and this release, it's easy to focus on its polished presentation. The stellar audio and visual work is only part of the package though, as everything's been rebuilt to deliver an experience that can easily stand among its acclaimed contemporaries.

On top of obvious improvements, such as the free camera, over-the-shoulder perspective, and protagonist that doesn't move like a tank, RE2 introduces a number of subtler tweaks to the formula. One of the cooler inclusions is how the combat knife and other sub-weapons are integrated.

As in previous entries, the serrated blade can still deliver basic melee damage, but it can also be jabbed into a target that unexpectedly attacks; so if a zombie grabs you from behind, you can bury the blade in its chest to give yourself a bit of breathing room.

A refined version of a feature introduced in the 2002 Resident Evil remake, the knife also degrades over time, occupies coveted inventory space, and can be retrieved and reused once the target's dead.

Other weapons have also been tweaked to offer fresh strategic options; our favorite is the flash grenade, which can be shoved into an attacking mutant's mouth before being detonated with a well-placed pistol shot.

Other brand new changes – as well as some borrowed and enhanced from previous RE entries – include the ability to board-up windows, and craft ammo and herbs with fresh results.

While these inclusions add some welcome variety, depth, and strategic advantages to Leon's arsenal, fans needn't worry about becoming too overpowered.

Scarce ammo, limited inventory slots, and a persistent threat capable of popping a victim's eyeball out by squeezing their skull ensure the odds are always in the infected's favour.