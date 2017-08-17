You should know how the Uncharted games work by now. Take a whip-smart lead with more one-liners than the entire Edinburgh Fringe, add plenty of crumbling scenery and an ill-defined baddie and you’ve got yourself a whole lotta fun.

In this respect, and many others, The Lost Legacy doesn’t disappoint. After Nathan Drake’s awesome last hurrah this may be the series’ first installment not to star the eternally boyish hero, but little else has changed.

Honestly, that’s for the best as well. What separates a good Uncharted from one starring Nazi zombies - sorry, Drake’s Fortune - is the story that wraps all its spectacular set pieces together and the people who find themselves leaping from one dilapidated building to another. Usually under a hail of gunfire. So it’s just as well that The Lost Legacy delivers a charming tale starring two heroines that you’ll root for until the end credits.