Once you’ve lifted your jaw off the floor at the visuals, it’s time to actually start learning the fight mechanics. And there are plenty.

Things start off simple, with light, medium and heavy attacks. Everyone gets a one-button ranged attack, too. You can’t sit back and spam energy beams, though, because every character also has a Super Dash.

This closes the distance between two fighters almost instantly, and dodges projectiles while you’re at it. In case you hadn’t guessed, FighterZ is one seriously aggressive game, that barely gives you a second to breathe between rounds.

Air combos, movement cancelling, and the backwards-teleporting Vanish attack all give you multiple ways to confuse and confuddle your opponent into making a mistake, so you can land a devastating combo.

Each of the 20+ characters have their own move list, and you’ve got to pick three of ‘em to to form a team, so there are plenty of attacks to learn - although luckily a lot of them use the same D-pad and button combinations.

Tagging your roster in and out of the battle is crucial to continuing your combo, too, but again this is a one-button move.

That’s a heck of a lot to get your head around, so it’s a good job there are plenty of ways for beginners to learn the ropes.

Beyond the tutorial mode, which walks you through the basics, easy combos can be pulled off by tapping one button repeatedly. Light, medium and heavy combos that land 10 or even 20 hits can be pulled off just by hammering on a single attack.

Inputs are super lenient, too. You don't need frame-perfect button presses, and can queue up moves mid-combo so the next attack comes out automatically. By the time you’ve got the basics down, expanding your repertoire of moves on the fly becomes almost second nature.