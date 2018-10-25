What would you want from a game eight years in the making?

Red Dead Redemption 2 has a lot to live up to, not least because it includes people and places from the previous game. It’s a strange beast, this one: enormous, glorious-looking, and with some of the best voice acting ever committed to the medium.

Perhaps there should be poetry to describe its beauty. A world devoid of the constant buzzing of electronics you can’t live without in the present day, where nature is the only sound aside from the echo of shotgun fire and the random shouting of strangers stood in dankly lit shacks. Offering you sanctuary, and sometimes met with mistrust and suspicion.

One thing is true, with no light pollution spoiling the views, 1899’s American wilderness is something to behold.

But it also goes all in on simulation in a way few games do, and it never offers apology for how impressed it is with itself. This game is often deliberately slow in its pacing, and if you aren’t okay with that, then it’s prepared to show you the saloon door.