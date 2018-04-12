Surprisingly, the thing that most separates God of War from its predecessors is its absorbing, emotional storytelling. The narrative doesn't stand out because of the new Nordic setting – though it certainly complements it – but because of the presence of Kratos' son Atreus.

If adding a constant AI companion to an established third-person action series sounds risky, then making that computer-controlled partner a potentially-annoying little tyke should be a recipe for disaster. Against all odds, however, Atreus' inclusion doesn't just work, but makes the game better.

A big part of this is due to the boy's interactions with his father. Kratos' default emotion has always been anger and, while he's not exactly cheery in God of War, he's obviously trying to be more even-tempered around his son. He's not doing this out of kindness, but because his top priority is ensuring Atreus can survive in this harsh world; Daddy Kratos knows where unbridled rage got him, so he doesn't want his son following the same path.

The result of Kratos' tough-love approach to parenting – and Atreus' response to it – is an incredibly believable and organic relationship. Kratos clearly has little experience being a dad, while Atreus, who spent more time with his now-deceased mother, is far from comfortable around his father. This dynamic shines through in their banter and body language early in the game.

What's more impressive though, is how their relationship evolves over the course of their quest to spread Atreus' mom's ashes on the land's highest peak. As Kratos grows more compassionate and Atreus more comfortable, their relationship reveals new, engaging layers. Without spoiling the story, we'll say it's genuinely heartwarming to see Kratos put his hand on the boy's shoulder – after hesitating to do so early in the game – or to hear Atreus' respond to his dad with a confident and cocky “Whatever.”

It also doesn't hurt that Sony Santa Monica isn't asking fans to forget who Kratos was and accept his new situation with an entirely straight face. It's clear the studio isn't blind to the fact the fresh set-up could have just as easily served as a concept for a bad sitcom. There are plenty of funny exchanges between the two, such as when Kratos deadpans, “A soldier only sees beauty in the blood of his enemy.” in response to a wide-eyed Atreus recognising the environmental beauty surrounding them.