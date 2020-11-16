Eivor doesn't truck with the idea that her hidden blade should be hidden.

Swaddled with furs and tattoos – her Iron-Star flail swimming around her like the ill-behaved tentacle of an angry iron octopus – she's a curious recruit to the Assassin's Creed roster, not least because her propensity for violence makes her one of the game's most unusual protagonists to date. She's unimpressed by the pomposity of the Hidden Ones, and while she accepts the secret blade they offer her, she refuses to wear it on the underside of her wrist like the Assassins that have come before her. Eivor is a Viking, and as such, she has no desire to conceal her blade from anyone. Warriors have no time for that kind of cowardice.

You'd be forgiven, then, for wondering how, exactly, the pillaging mayhem of the Vikings fits into the Assassin's Creed brand. Whereas Assassins-gone-by might have stealthily scouted a fortress before creeping through the restricted grounds, silently assassinating anyone in their way, Eivor and her clan go as far as to announce their arrival with the blast of a Viking War Horn. Raids are noisy, bloody affairs, stuffed with screams and shouts and oodles of delicious violence. Bodies litter the ground as you stalwartly stride through every defence, robbing the riches and stabbing anything that moves.

They're not always easy victories – life is precious here, and it's not always easy to recuperate from your injuries, particularly in early-game – but there's no denying that they're bloody good fun. Literally.

In fact, many of the things we took for granted in prior games – the Leap of Faith, for example, or the stealth assassination – aren't available from the off. Consequently, Valhalla forces you into playing a little differently than perhaps you're used to and to be honest? It's no bad thing.