The fun of an Assassin’s Creed game has never been in following through its story, but transforming its perilous open-world into your very own playground. Albeit one that’s full of knives, spears and Hookblade-enabled thrills. Our demo with Origins was split into two distinct sections with the first taking place in a small town which we rode into on horseback before coming across a nasty priest who was beating his slave for supposedly losing two golden idols.

Despite the mission’s flimsy setup, it did give us that chance to indulge in Origins' all-new scouting technique: eagle. Yup, rather than climbing up towers to suss out his surroundings, Bayek can summon a bird of prey to do the job for him by marking out enemies and handing you the opportunity to quietly dispatch them. Having found the idols on two nearby boats, we leapt off the town’s pier with the most stealthy of intentions.... before we were accosted by a hippo and leapt out of the water in sheer panic.

Truly, Ubisoft has built a world here that’s alive with both peril and possibility. Whether it holds up to the likes of Breath of the Wild and Horizon Zero Dawn remains to be seen. The bar for open world games right now is ridiculously high.