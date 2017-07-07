How do you plan on dying first in Breath of the Wild?

Maybe your wooden club will shatter at the wrong moment and a Bokoblin will shank you into an early grave. Perhaps you’ll get stuck in thunderstorm, step into a pond of water and end up electrocuted. Or you could just tumble off an enormous cliff-face after running out of stamina mid-climb.

Whatever the case, your biggest enemy in the latest Legend of Zelda is Hyrule itself. It is vast, unrelenting and boy do I wish I was flirting with oblivion again instead of writing this review.

More than any other installment in this franchise’s illustrious history, Breath of the Wild grants you the freedom to truly go on an adventure. And get yourself killed many, many times in the process. It’s an utterly intoxicating experience and the best reason to go out and buy a Nintendo Switch right now.