UPDATE (10/5/17): Whether you're still cruising around Australia or you've taken a break from Forza Horizon 3 of late, here's something that's sure to take your interest to soaring new heights.

Just released yesterday, the brand new Hot Wheels Expansion is an absolute delight, and a massive chunk of extra game to explore. As the name and images suggest, it's a fresh playground inspired by the classic die-cast cars and tracks, and the homage is sensational.

The expansion's islands are surrounded by miles and miles of the bright orange track pieces, all glistening faux-plastic and joined together by the familiar blue connectors, and they're linked up in loops, corkscrews, and other insane arrangements. You'll find boost pads, flaming hoops to vault through, death-defying jumps, and even a robotic dinosaur along the path. (Sure, why not?)

Forza Horizon 3 was already a load of fun, but the Hot Wheels DLC takes it to the next level with those wild, sky-high layouts. You'll also get 10 new cars, including die-cast classics like Twin Mill and Bone Shaker, and the location is filled with new races and other events in a self-contained campaign mode. You can even tweak the track layouts like you're playing with the real toys.

It's so joyously over-the-top that it's tough to resist cracking a smile… especially as you're looping above a mountain on a sideways track hoisted hundreds of feet in the sky. Child's play? Maybe, but there's no reason why adults won't also love it. I've had a few hours already whipping around the islands and there's still plenty more left to explore and conquer.

The Hot Wheels Expansion itself sells for £16.74 (or US$20), or if you missed the previous Forza Horizon 3 add-on – the snowy, slippery Blizzard Mountain – you can get the bundle for £29.24 (US$35) and really have a heap of extra fun to take in. It's well worth the cost in either case.