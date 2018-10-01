Thankfully, dealing death in pursuit of the almighty drachma is endlessly satisfying in Odyssey, primarily due to the game's highly rewarding progression system. Few things feel as satisfying as leveling-up in this latest Assassin's Creed, as the simple act of notching that next number showers you in character-progressing potential.

Topping off that experience bar and reaching a new tier not only makes you more powerful, but also brings weapons and gear, ability points, and enchantments. Combined, these items fuel the game's dangerously addictive levelling loop, allowing you to shape and mold your mercenary however you like. Fresh loot comes fast and furious, encouraging you to continually outfit your character with armor – which includes categories for head, chest, waist, arms, and legs – and every imaginable weapon, from delicate blades to skull-splitting blunts.

Each of these items can be further personalised with enchantments, perk-granting items that might, for example, increase your weapon's ability to deliver poison damage, or maybe infuse your armour with extra defenses against a specific enemy type. Swapping these in and out to support a specific character build adds some welcome, RPG-flavored depth without the tedium that often comes with poring over stats.

The highlight, however, is Odyssey's skill trees, featuring a trio of beefy progression paths. Assigning those aforementioned, coveted ability points, players can focus on Hunter, Warrior, or Assassin skills, or mix and match them however they like. While any role-playing game worth its weight in shiny gold coins will feature a similar system, Odyssey's stands out for not forcing you to invest in filler before unlocking the good stuff. Right off the bat, players have access to table-turning skills, like the empowering Spartan Kick, and a constant stream of similarly cool abilities soon follow.