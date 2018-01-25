Japan has made some rather outrageous video games in the past, from pigeon dating simulators to a mosquito-centred man hunt. It's no surprise that these games didn’t translate very well in the UK or America…

The Monster Hunter series’ failure to win Western gamers, on the other hand, is a more curious case. Sure, it features a few trademark Japanese quirks, such as talking cats and 10ft swords - but at its core it’s about something that gamers all over the globe share a love for: slaying monsters.

Capcom’s not giving up hope though. Its latest installment, Monster Hunter: World, has been specifically made to cater for a Western audience. It’s smoothed out the difficulty curve, added a blockbuster story and decided on a global release – just to show it’s not picking favourites.

Question is, are these changes enough to attract Western fans, or is the Monster Hunter series destined to remain a Japanese cult classic? My money’s on the former.