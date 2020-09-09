In this very occasionally lazy pop culture age we live in, news of yet another remake is often met with a collective sigh.

But when we heard that Activision and Vicarious Visions were doing a ground-up remake of the first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games, we and (possibly) many others kicked on a pair of Vans, queued up some Reel Big Fish and beelined for the nearest skatepark to high five every perplexed teenager we could find.

In the late ‘90s, the now legendary arcade skateboarding series took a then pretty niche sport and transformed it into a mainstream phenomenon. But each new entry got further away from what made the early Tony Hawk’s games so good. We had downhill racing games, throwaway storylines and malfunctioning skateboard peripherals before what was supposed to be a return to the series’ roots with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5. And we don't talk about Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5.

Eventually, the Skate series arrived with its much more simulation approach, and while it was brilliant in its own way, it was, like real skateboarding, humbling in its difficulty. Only Tony Hawk’s let you dress up as Spider-Man and 900 off the top of a building before landing comfortably on the roof of a moving taxi. For years, there has been a Hawk-shaped hole in our hearts.

Sometimes, the best course of action is to go right back to the start, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 proves it. This is THPS as you remember it, the first two games in their entirety but with a stunning HD paint job and a few modern additions that make them feel brand new.