Which brings us to combat, Sekiro’s crowning glory and potentially the part that will deter and frustrate most players.

If you approach fights in the same way as you would in Dark Souls or Bloodborne, you’re going to have a bad time – and that’s the case whether you’re fighting a powerful boss or a lowly group of henchmen. Most bosses and mini-bosses I’ve encountered in my 20 or so hours with the game will kill Wolf in a couple of hits, and even mob enemies can finish him off with a few blows.

Both enemies and the player have two bars: one for health (called Vitality) and one for Posture, and keeping an eye on these is key to winning fights. When you strike at an aware enemy with your sword, it’ll usually impact one of these bars: if the enemy blocks, its Posture will decrease; if it doesn’t, it’ll take a hit and its Vitality will decrease. When Vitality hits zero, the enemy dies; when Posture hits zero, the enemy becomes staggered and open to a deathblow, which will in most cases kill it instantly.

The exceptions to the above rule are bosses and mini-bosses, which usually require at least two deathblows to dispatch. Also, and this is really important: if a strike is blocked by a perfectly-timed parry by Wolf or an enemy (there’s a visual and audio cue to denote when this happens), then the striker’s Posture is decreased rather than the strikee’s.

Wolf can dodge and jump, but ideally these should be used in certain situations only. Generally, the game wants you to get in an enemy’s face and trade blows, striking and parrying in a dazzling, deadly dance that ends with you smashing through their Posture and delivering a killing blow.

For a Dark Souls or Bloodborne player, unlearning those games’ combat styles to embrace Sekiro’s is a tough ask, and I think it’s why I and so many other FromSoftware fans are struggling with this game’s more demanding fights. There’s years of muscle memory to wipe, and that’s not easy – but boy, is it fun.

The feeling when you finally settle into a face-off, allow the duelling to click and beat an enemy that’s been repeatedly kicking your arse nothing short of sublime, really; it's one you don’t often get with modern games.

As for dodging and jumping, those moves come to the fore in situations where enemies attempt unblockable “perilous” attacks. You’re forewarned of these by a sound cue and red kanji symbol appearing above the foe’s head, but there are three different types: grab attacks need to be avoided through the dodge or jump, while thrusts and sweeps can be countered by the appropriate move to inflict huge damage on the attacker’s Posture. So ideally you’ll want to “lean in” and punish enemies for attempting these attacks rather than by simply avoiding them.