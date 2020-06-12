The story picks up five years later with Ellie now a young woman living in relative stability. It’s a comparative slow-burner to begin with, giving you ample time to appreciate how life goes on post-outbreak. All which comes to an abrupt end when a horrific event sets her on an obsessive journey for retribution.

But just as the first game subverted its expectations as an escort mission-cum-road movie, this is far from a simple revenge story, with the narrative shifting between timelines and perspectives.

Nonetheless, the action takes place primarily in Seattle, part reclaimed by overgrown forests, part submerged by the Pacific, overrunning with human and infected threats. As deadly and intense as encounters can get, there’s plenty of space for you to soak up the richly detailed environments where the narrative can just breathe.

That’s in a very literal sense too because this is without doubt the largest game Naughty Dog has ever created. Even as a linear game, the open level design provides multiple ways to approach areas.

New ways of getting around, from using rope to scale up or across areas or smashing windows adds to your ability to explore, uncovering more resources for crafting or collectibles that aren’t just filler but tell engaging stories in their own right.