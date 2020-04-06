No longer fantasy, the remake of Final Fantasy VII is finally here.

The original game, first released in 1997, was responsible for awakening audiences to the emotional power of video game storytelling and effectively putting Japanese role-playing games on the global map.

Even as the series continues into the double-digits, the universe of Final Fantasy VII resonates the most, having been revisited via a computer animated film sequel and spin-offs, while Buster Sword-wielding protagonist Cloud has made guest appearances in other beloved games like Kingdom Hearts and Super Smash Bros. But it’s the original source that everyone has been dying to see remade.

It’s taken years of fan demand and speculation, then years later still after the remake was officially announced back in 2015. But the wait has truly been worth it.