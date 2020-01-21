Doom Eternal thinks other FPS games are wimps. Crouching? Cover? Regenerating health? Standing still for even half a second? Bah, babyish ideas. No, Doom is all about constant movement and getting right up in the deformed faces of your hideous enemies.

Health and ammo packs are dotted around levels, but you’ll get far more of both by killing demons. Unloading on them earns you medikits, while ammunition is restored by pulling out your chainsaw for a gruesome melee kill that never gets old. Nor do the series’ trademark flesh-shredding Glory Kills, which you can trigger after inflicting enough damage that the demon begins to flash. Rack up enough and you can unleash an even more spectacular attack that’ll waste multiple demons at once.

New to Doom Eternal is the Flame Belch, a shoulder-mounted flamethrower that allows you to BBQ the demon onslaught as you fire. Doing this gets you additional armour shards, essential for taking on the game’s bigger beasts, many of which have weak points that you need to target before finishing them off.

This will all sound familiar to seasoned Doom Slayers, but if you’re coming in cold it does take a bit of time to get used to the unique flow of the game. And while it’s not a tactical experience in the traditional sense - no sniper towers here - you really have to think about the order in which you’re attacking the various enemy hordes to get rewards when you need them most, as well as learning to ignore the instinct to hide when the game indictates that you’re about to drop dead.

Keep moving, keep killing (in any way your current loadout permits) and Doom Eternal soon transforms into a grotesque but incredibly satisfying ballet.