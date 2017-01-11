The 25 PlayStation 4 games that every collection needs

Whether you have the new and enhanced PlayStation 4 Pro or the still-plenty-powerful original PS4 model (or Slim revision), you really can't lose: you have access to the best console game library today.
Not only does the PlayStation 4 have a hearty selection of AAA third-party games, but it also has a more consistently appealing selection of indie experiences – as well as some really spectacular releases from Sony's own studios.
Just grabbed either PS4 model, or simply looking to refresh your own library? You're in luck: here are our picks for the 25 best PS4 games available today, stretching all the way back from the launch lineup through to the top picks of right now.
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Nathan Drake and his explosive exploits have become synonymous with PlayStation gaming over the last several years, and the long-awaited Uncharted 4: A Thief's End sends the adventurer out on a staggeringly high note.
As ever, the latest Uncharted dazzles with incredibly tense set pieces and stunning locations, but Drake's proper PS4 debut takes everything up a notch and adds in palpable emotion as the hero's quest finally draws to a close. And if you somehow haven't played any of this amazing series, The Nathan Drake Collection can get you caught up right on your PS4.
Ratchet & Clank
A PS4 reimagining of a 14-year-old PS2 game that was already remastered on PS3 – yawn, right? You'd think so, but this is Ratchet & Clank, and Insomniac games certainly didn't snooze on the job.
The platform-action classic has been overhauled nearly top to bottom to feel like a totally modern game, but still packing in oodles of personality and fantastic weapons. Plus, it's easily one of the most stunning games ever to hit the PlayStation 4.
Overwatch
The latest breakout multiplayer sensation is undoubtedly Overwatch – no surprise that it's another gem from the Warcraft wizards at Blizzard, but it is surprising that the team was able to deliver the quintessential first-person online shooter experience with its first shot.
Overwatch is colourful and original, with a diverse cast of heroes that ensures that every player can find a specialty. However, success in combat requires not only working together with allies, but also choosing complementary heroes to build a rock-solid squad. We'll be playing this for years; it's truly a gift that will keep on giving.
The Last Guardian
Following nearly a decade of development, The Last Guardian is finally here. Was it worth the wait? Well, mostly. This stunning adventure can be rather clumsy, whether it's with the controls or camera, or dealing with your lovable and quite feathery cat-bird-dog-thing companion.
And yet despite all of that, The Last Guardian is one of the most genuinely affecting and powerful games we've ever played, as the bond between your young hero and his creature friend grows while dramatic moments strike. It's very much like spiritual predecessors Ico and Shadow of the Colossus in all of those regards – and likewise unforgettable.
The Division
The Division might be the Tom Clancy franchise's most intoxicating concoction to date. It's a shooter at heart, sure, but between the looting, role-playing elements, and cooperative action, it's nigh impossible to put down.
Much of the appeal comes from the fantastic atmosphere, as the game nails a post-disaster version of New York City, not only offering terror and violence but also scale and realism. It's huge and addictive, and you can easily pour dozens of hours into this thing.
