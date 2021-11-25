WD_BLACK Game Drives have over 30% off, compatible with PC, Xbox X|S and PS5

If you’re in the market for an external drive to store your games on PC, Mac, Xbox Series S or Series X or PlayStation 5 then look no further.

Western Digital (WD) has some stonking deals on drives this Black Friday, with the WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive having some serious discounts.

The 2TB version has a 33% discount, down from £89.99 to £59.99.

And if you want more capacity, the 4GB version has an even bigger 35% discount, down from £129,99 to £84.99, a saving of £45.

You can also buy these drives direct from WD should you wish.

The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive is designed specifically for gamers looking to expand their console or PC by saving their game library in a way they can easily take it with them. WD says the drives offer speeds up to 140MB/s.

WD also has some great deals from sister brand SanDisk on portable SSDs, too, including the do-anything, go-anywhere SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 2TB and Portable SSD 1TB. Check out those deals here:

