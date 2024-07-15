Stuff

I’m styling up my iPhone with Nomad’s sale during Prime Day

Discounts on, well... everything you need to dress up your Apple gear

With Prime Day well and truly underway, the deals from favourite brands are coming in thick and fast. But Amazon’s giant sale focuses on discounting particular products. There’s always the one thing you really want that gets left out, right? Not with Nomad. This tech accessory brand is taking a different approach to accessories for the top iPhones.

Rather than discounting individual items, Nomad is going wild with a product-wide sale for the brand’s anniversary. In the sale, you’ll be able to bag up to 50% off all Nomad products when you order direct. You don’t need to enter any codes, the discounts are automatically applied. Limited edition and back-ordered products are excluded.

With accessories for all your favourite Apple gear, Nomad has something to offer for everyone. You’ll find iPhone cases, Apple Watch straps, screen protectors, chargers, and even wallets from the brand. We’ve featured Nomad gear in both our list of the best iPhone 14 cases, and our list of the best Apple Watch straps.

With products designed for adventurers and modern-day nomads, quality is key in the brand’s products. Leather cases feature full grain, sustainability sourced leather, rubber straps are extra durable, and all chargers boast clean and swanky finishes. Nomad’s products are some of our favourites, particularly its premium Base One Max wireless charger and one of the best Apple Watch chargers I’ve ever seen.

