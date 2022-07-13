Get up to a £300 gift card with new plans in O2’s Summer Sale

The web has been a flurry with Prime Day deals so far this week, which has let some other solid deals slip under the radar. With the tech giant’s sale ending, it’s time to look at other deals available. And one solid promotion is O2’s summer sale.

In the summer sale, the UK carrier will be handing out Mastercard gift cards on new tariffs for selected smartphones. The gift card amount varies during the promotion, but ranges from £100 to £300 depending on which device you look at. Since it’s with Mastercard, you’ll be able to use the gift card for any purchase with a supporting retailer.

The LO2-down: Everything you need to know about O2’s sale

There are some important details to note. You’re only eligible for the promotion on new Pay Monthly tariffs with over 20GB of data. O2 will send the gift card digitally, and it’s useable 90 days after your start date. The promotion is running until 10 August.

With all the nitty-gritty out of the way, you’re probably wondering what devices you can get with this promotion. At the time of publication, the following smartphones are included in the promotion:

As it stands, only the iPhones and Oppo devices are eligible for the lower £100 gift card. All the other phones on the list are set for the full £300. Of course, O2 could change this around depending on popularity, so be sure to double-check before taking out your plan. One possible contender is the new Nothing Phone 1. O2 is the only UK carrier to stock the device, and it’s currently available for pre-order. Once it releases, it may join the sale.

Even better, most of these smartphones are the latest, and almost all of them have 5G support. You can shop O2’s summer sale online, and view the full tariff details and terms and conditions.