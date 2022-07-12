Nothing Phone 1 first impressions: seeing the light

Was all the hype worth it? Now the Nothing Phone 1 is official, it’s finally time to look past the parrot-filled marketing and see how it stacks up in the real world.

At £399, this smartphone lands firmly in affordable territory. It has a mix of specs that seemingly matches or outclasses anything else out there for the cash, and stands out from the crowd with customisable glyph lighting, a bespoke Android skin and a design that’s sure to turn heads when you whip it out of your pocket.

We got the chance to go hands-on with Phone 1 ahead of its global debut to bring you the following first impressions. Expect a more in-depth review, complete with star rating, to follow once we get our own device later this week.

Nothing Phone 1 design & features: you glyph me up

With a straight-edged metal frame, flat glass front and rear, and an offset camera module, Phone 1 does undeniably give off something of an iPhone 13 vibe. But that’s no bad thing, given it costs a third of some of Apple’s priciest handsets. And you quickly forget the similarities when you get a good look at Phone 1’s transparent back.

The rear glass is entirely see-through, showing off screws and key parts like the wireless charging coil. Colour-matched shields hide the internal circuitry, so you can’t see quite as much as you can on the Ear 1 earphones, but it’s still undeniably eye-catching. And that’s before the glyph LEDs light up.

This unique lighting system uses over 900 tiny white LEDs, which flash in time with Nothing’s custom ringtones to let you know you’ve got a call, message or other notification. One even spells N-O-T-H-I-N-G in Morse code. Pop your wireless earphone charging case on the wireless charging coil and it lights up to let you know the phone is sharing its power. The lights towards the bottom of the phone show your remaining battery, climbing up when plugged into the mains until you’re fully charged.

From our limited experience, it doesn’t just feel like a novelty but a different way to use your phone. Lay it screen-down on a desk and it’ll automatically mute itself, with the glyph patterns letting you know if a call can be ignored, of if it’s from a close contact. The flashing is rapid, and quite mesmerising in the dark. Nothing naturally has a protective case on the way that doesn’t obscure the glyph lighting – something we’d like to see from third party brands too, although that’ll depend on the phone’s popularity.

The whole thing feels suitably premium, with 100% recycled aluminium used for the frame, and glass front and rear. It’s also IP53 splash and dust resistant, which is good enough to survive a brief rain shower. That’s not as much protection as you’ll find from a flagship phone, but any IP rating at this price is still welcome. We didn’t get the chance to test the speed of the under-display fingerprint sensor.

Nothing Phone 1 screen: easy on the eye

We’ve come to expect OLED screens from most phones now, even ones that hover around “affordable” territory. Nothing doesn’t disappoint, with a 6.55in AMOLED panel complete with 2400×1080 resolution and slim bezels on all four sides.

On paper, peak brightness hits an impressive 1200 nits, with a 500 nit average. That should make the screen perfectly legible when you step outside – something we didn’t get the opportunity to test during our demo. Expect HDR10+ content to have real visual impact, with bright highlights and the deep contrast we expect from AMOLED tech.

The whole thing is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, although it’s unclear which version – we’re guessing not the latest Gorilla Glass Victus you’ll find on flagship alternatives.

The big win here is the 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which instantly gives Phone 1 a leg up over the Pixel 6a. Google’s phone makes do with a static 60Hz screen, but here you can choose 120Hz for smoother scrolling and stutter-free animations. Combined with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, it should also be particularly slick when it comes to gaming – although we’ve yet to test that theory.

There’s no 3.5mm headphone port, so you have to rely on Bluetooth headphones or the built-in stereo speakers. We’re yet to test them properly so can’t cast judgment on sound quality.

Nothing Phone 1 hardware & software: All you need?

Rumours that Phone 1 would use a flagship Qualcomm CPU turned out to be false, but the Snapdragon 778G+ Nothing has opted for is no slouch. We’ve seen it in plenty of other mid-range smartphones, where it happily runs Android with no slowdowns and can cope with pretty demanding games – albeit with some detail settings dialled down.

Qualcomm has also tweaked the Snapdragon 778G+ to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, something you won’t find on any rival phones with the same CPU.

We only got to try a few apps and swipe around the Nothing OS homescreen during our demo, but didn’t spot any performance hiccups. You can have either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128 or 256GB of on-board storage, but if you’re a big multitasker we reckon it’ll be worth stepping up to the 12GB model. There’s also no microSD card, so buy the capacity you think you’ll need later.

Phone 1 runs Android 12, with the firm committing to three years of software updates and four years of security patches. The custom skin looks like a major departure from the standard Google one, with custom fonts, icons, wallpapers and widgets that all follow Nothing’s minimal ethos, but underneath it’s familiar fare. Apps live in a drawer, Google Discover is a swipe away, and there’s no third-party bloatware in sight.

Of the few home-grown apps, we tried the voice recorder, which was developed with Nothing’s design and sound partner Teenage engineering. It has an old-school reel-to-reel design that lets you quickly scrub through your recordings, and is has a built-in background noise remover which worked rather well in a loud restaurant. We can take or leave the baked-in NFT gallery, though.

The biggest additions are the third-party accessory integrations that appear in the Quick Settings pulldown menu. At launch these include Tesla, so you can see your remaining range, turn on the AC and unlock your doors remotely. Nothing’s own Ear 1 earphones appear here too. We’ll have to wait to see what other devices are supported.

Battery life from the 4500mAh cell is an unknown right now. Nothing says “18 hours of use” with every charge using a USB-C power brick, although you’ll need to supply your own as there isn’t one included in the box. At the maximum 33W, half an hour should be good enough for a 50% charge. The firm also reckons ten minutes with the glyph lights at their brightest won’t even use 1% of the phone’s remaining charge – claims we’ll be sure to test in our full review.

Nothing Phone 1 cameras: Two to tango

Thumbs up to Nothing for not overdosing on rear cameras like many cut-price rivals. There’s no mediocre macro or pointless depth sensor here – just two capable lenses, one main and one ultrawide. Both have 50MP sensors, with the main lens coming from Sony and the ultrawide sourced from Samsung. They each get electronic image stabilisation, but only the main camera has OIS. There’s also a 16MP front-facing selfie cam.

We weren’t able to take our test snaps away with us from our early demo, so can’t make any judgments on image quality just yet, but did get to play around with Nothing’s camera app. It’s a simple affair, not straying too far from what you’ll see on a Google Pixel phone, with all the shooting modes just a swipe away. It opens quickly, doesn’t take ages to save shots, and previews render quickly enough too.

The flash toggle also turns on the glyph lighting to use as a fill light, which made quite the difference to close-up snaps in low light. Where a regular flash would make for harsh lighting, the LEDs give a softer appearance.

We’re big fans of the video recording mode, which is good for 4K at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps. It has a play/pause button that lets you stop and start your clip without splitting it into multiple files – something that could be a game changer for Tiktok and Instagram Stories. The glyph lighting also has a tiny red LED that turns on whenever you press record, which is a neat touch.

The images below were taken using Phone 1 by Nothing’s UK team, and shared ahead of the phone’s official reveal.

Nothing Phone 1 initial verdict

It would be all too easy to write Phone 1 off as a gimmick. But based on our limited time with one, there’s a capable phone lurking beneath the glyph lighting and transparent design.

The screen, camera hardware and internals all punch above their weight for the price, and Nothing clearly has big plans for its minimal take on Android. The styling and materials make it feel like a far more premium device, and the bespoke lighting is genuinely unique, too – an increasing rarity in the phone world.

Questions remain over battery life, general performance and camera image quality, which will have to wait until a full review. But initial impressions are overwhelmingly positive. The Google Pixel 6a is yet to arrive, but we may already have found its closest rival.

Nothing Phone 1 goes on sale SIM-free in the UK from the 21st of July, and will be available on contract exclusively on the O2 network.