Save up to £900 on a gaming laptop in the MSI Summer Sale

Keen to take your PC gaming to the next level or work smarter this summer? Then let us be the bringer of glad tidings: MSI’s Summer Sale is currently underway, and it’s lavishing huge discounts on a huge range of the company’s killer laptops – including many models equipped with NVIDIA RTX40 series GPUs that enable them to run the very latest AAA games.

RTX40 cards support Nvidia’s DLSS 3.0 aka Deep Learning Super Sampling, which uses AI to generate extra frames and smooth out game performance without the need for extra rendering, not to mention reduce latency via its Reflex feature. It’s supported by games like Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 5, Diablo 4 and Deathloop.

Frag for less

The discounts start with MSI’s Stealth range, which marries low-profile, portable design to high-end performance.

Sitting atop the Stealth tree is the MSI Stealth 17Studio A13VH-018UK, an all-conquering Windows 11 Home machine built around an Intel Core i7-13900H processor and 32GB DDR5 RAM, a scorchingly fast Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of dedicated RAM, 2TB of high-speed NVMe SSD storage and a 17.3in screen with 3840 x 2160 UHD resolution, HDR and a refresh rate of 144Hz for near-instant response time. Work or play, this no-compromise mobile powerhouse will handle anything you throw at it, and it’s currently available for £400 off its regular price: £3299 (reduced from £3699).

You can pick up an even bigger discount on the MSI Stealth 17Studio A13VG-007UK, another 17.3in beast with GeForce 4070 GPU, 1TB SSD and 1440p resolution. It’s £1889, reduced from £2699 – a saving of £810.

Let’s move on to MSI’s Vector GP series. These machines offer a sleek, minimalist design that belies their powerful gaming performance, and you can currently pick up an MSI Vector GP77 13VF-029UK (with 17.3in 1440p 240Hz screen, GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of dedicated RAM, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage for just £1499 rather than the usual £1999. A chunky £500 discount there – and MSI will also throw in a free backpack and gaming mouse.

The MSI Katana series is for anyone seeking an affordable entry point into the world of portable PC gaming. And thanks to the Summer Sale, that’s truer than ever. Act now and you can pick up an MSI Katana GF66 12UC-892UK for just £749 (normal price: £1199); that’s an excellent price for a 15.6in Full HD model with GeForce RTX3050 and 1TB SSD, and again there’s a backpack included at no extra cost.

Lastly (as far as gaming laptops go anyway) there’s the Pulse series, perhaps MSI’s most versatile and adaptable range. There are 15.6in and 17.3in models available, equipped with GeForce 4060 and 4070 GPUs, 1TB SSDs and Intel Core i7-13700H processors. The 15.6in MSI Pulse 15 B13VFK-295UK, for instance, is now £1299 (reduced from 1699) with free backpack included.

It’s business time

MSI hasn’t forgotten home workers and businesspeople: there are significant savings on a range of productivity-based laptops too. Offering portability, durability, security and long battery life alongside reliable performance (and a free MSI Docking Station included), this range includes the MSI Summit E16FlipEvo A13MT-235UK (£1299 reduced from £1699), a convertible notebook/tablet with 15.6in Full HD touch panel and stylus pen, plus 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Alternatively, there’s the MSI Prestige 14 Evo B13M-243UK, a traditional notebook with 16in 16:10 QHD+ screen, 1TB SSD and Iris Xe graphics. It’s currently just £849, £450 less than its regular price of £1299.

To see the whole range of MSI gaming and productivity laptops on offer in the Summer Sale, head to the MSI site now. But don’t delay too long: the promotion only running until 31 July 2023.