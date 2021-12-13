The world’s biggest technology show returns to Las Vegas, Nevada in January after going on physical hiatus last year due to You Know What – and we’re super excited to see all the latest gadgets and innovations being shown off in person again. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about CES 2022.

The Consumer Technology Association, which organised the annual extravaganza, has confirmed that the industry’s biggest players are going to be back out in force in Vegas next year – Sony, Samsung, LG and Panasonic being just some of the heavy hitters to be hitting the floor at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

That said, CES 2022 is likely to be a relatively low-key affair – at least by the usually raucous standards of the Vegas Strip – as Covid-related restrictions continue to hamper global travel, so a reduced attendance is expected at the show even though there isn’t an official cap on numbers in the desert.

Those who do touch down at McCarran International are in for a treat, however, the latest cutting-edge TV tech is always one of the highlights at the Consumer Electronics Show.

There’ll be countless other new products revealed and shown off in Vegas, including laptops, smartphones, wearables, headphones, electric cars and much more. Read on for our full event preview including the CES 2022 dates, press conference schedule and latest news from Vegas.

As usual, the Consumer Electronics Show will be held at the start of January, with CES 2022 open to the public from Wednesday, January 5 through Saturday, January 8.

Prior to that, there will be two invite-only CES media days, which are scheduled for Monday, January 3 and Tuesday, January 4. The Monday will be headlined by CES Unveiled, the show’s official kick-off event, which sees Mary Barra, the Chair CEO of GM, set to deliver the opening keynote.

Tuesday will be commandeered by company press conferences, a full list of which can be found below. Initial times stated are local US Pacific time, with East Coast and UK CES times also mentioned for convenience.

Bosch 8 – 8:45am (11am ET / 4pm UK start)

8 – 8:45am (11am ET / 4pm UK start) LG: 8 – 8:45am (11am ET / 4pm UK start)

8 – 8:45am (11am ET / 4pm UK start) Nvidia (Virtual) : 8am (11am ET / 4pm UK start)

: 8am (11am ET / 4pm UK start) Hisense 9 – 9:45 am (12pm ET / 5pm UK start)

9 – 9:45 am (12pm ET / 5pm UK start) Magna International 9 – 9:45 am (12pm ET / 5pm UK start)

9 – 9:45 am (12pm ET / 5pm UK start) Panasonic 10 – 10:45 am (1pm ET / 6pm UK start)

10 – 10:45 am (1pm ET / 6pm UK start) Intel 10 – 10:45 am (1pm ET / 6pm UK start)

10 – 10:45 am (1pm ET / 6pm UK start) Qualcomm 11 – 11:45 am (2pm ET / 7pm UK start)

11 – 11:45 am (2pm ET / 7pm UK start) ZF Group 11 -11:45 am (2pm ET / 7pm UK start)

11 -11:45 am (2pm ET / 7pm UK start) John Deere 12 – 12:45 pm (3pm ET / 8pm UK start)

12 – 12:45 pm (3pm ET / 8pm UK start) Valeo 12 – 12:45 pm (3pm ET / 8pm UK start)

12 – 12:45 pm (3pm ET / 8pm UK start) Canon 1 – 1:45 pm (4pm ET / 9pm UK start)

1 – 1:45 pm (4pm ET / 9pm UK start) OMRON Healthcare 1 – 1:45 pm (4pm ET / 9pm UK start)

1 – 1:45 pm (4pm ET / 9pm UK start) Continental AG 2 – 2:45 pm (5pm ET / 10pm UK start)

2 – 2:45 pm (5pm ET / 10pm UK start) Procter & Gamble 2 – 2:45 pm (5pm ET / 10pm UK start)

2 – 2:45 pm (5pm ET / 10pm UK start) Hyundai 3 – 3:45 pm (6pm ET / 11pm UK start)

3 – 3:45 pm (6pm ET / 11pm UK start) Doosan Bobcat 3 – 3:45 pm (6pm ET / 11pm UK start)

3 – 3:45 pm (6pm ET / 11pm UK start) VinFast 4 – 4:45 pm (7pm ET / 12am UK start)

4 – 4:45 pm (7pm ET / 12am UK start) DailyPay 4 – 4:45 pm (7pm ET / 12am UK start)

4 – 4:45 pm (7pm ET / 12am UK start) Sony 5 – 5:45 pm (8pm ET / 1am UK start)

In addition to the press conferences and opening events, CES also features a number of keynote addresses – keep reading for details of those.

CES 2022 keynote schedule

Keynote speakers at CES 2022 include Mike Sievert, CEO and president of T-Mobile; and Jong-hee Han, Vice Chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics.

Titled ‘Together for Tomorrow’, Samsung’s keynote, in particular, will be worth watching for gadget fans, as a new mystery product has been confirmed by the company.

Here’s the 2022 CES keynote schedule in full.

Tuesday, January 4

Samsung 6:30 – 7:30 pm (9:30pm ET / 02:30am UK time)

Wednesday, January 5

CTA State of the Industry 8:30 – 9am (11:30am ET / 04:30pm UK time)

8:30 – 9am (11:30am ET / 04:30pm UK time) General Motors 9 – 10am (12pm ET / 5pm UK time)

9 – 10am (12pm ET / 5pm UK time) T-Mobile 2 – 3pm (5pm ET / 10pm UK time)

2 – 3pm (5pm ET / 10pm UK time) Bold Solutions for a Changing World 4 – 5pm ( 7pm ET / 12am UK time)

Thursday, January 6

Abbott Labs 9 – 10am (12pm ET / 5pm UK time)

9 – 10am (12pm ET / 5pm UK time) Content to Commerce 11 – 11:45am (2pm ET / 7pm UK time)

Among other things, the keynotes will be highlighting some of the biggest CES trends and themes. More on that below.

CES 2022 preview: key trends for Vegas

With a keynote focused on GM’s plans for going all-electric, it’s no surprise that EVs (electric vehicles) are expected to be the talking point of CES 2022.

Hot on the heels of green wheels, expect the metaverse to pretty much dominate this year’s show thematically as 2022 is widely predicted to be the year our digital and actual selves become one.

Closely linked to that, everything cryptocurrency is going to be big at the next Consumer Electronics Show, and we’ve got our eyes on the proliferation of NFTs in particular.

It wouldn’t be CES if the latest TVs weren’t among the big-ticket reveals, so expect to see plenty of eye-popping new display technology as Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony and Philips all unveil their 2022 product plans.

When things move from the conference to the casino floor – and specifically the bar – expect plenty of talk about the future of work, as companies and their top brass continue to get to grips with the impact Covid-19 has had on the workforce and employee expectations.

Having finally imposed an (official) ban on so-called ‘booth babes’, CES 2022 has promised to actively promote diversity and inclusion. Here’s hoping that proves to be the case.

