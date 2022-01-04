JBL’s Quantum TWS are wireless gaming earbuds for immersive audio on the go

Massive cans might make for winning listening, but huge headphones aren’t the subtlest way to play away from home. Want absorbing audio without the hefty headgear? JBL’s new Quantum TWS earbuds put surround sound in a pocketable package.

No bigger than a standard set of true wireless in-ears, the JBL ‘buds pack QuantumSurround smarts for immersive in-game audio. Connected via Bluetooth or the bundled USB-C dongle, the TWS submerge your noggin in spatial sound, using adaptive noise-cancelling to prevent the chatter of passersby from putting you off your game.

Playing while you walk is a one way ticket to lamppost encounters, but at least the Ambient Aware mode can help you avoid noisier dangers, filtering in outside sounds as you like. Need to speak with your squad? Six beam-forming microphones mean the whole clan will hear you clearly – as well as everyone else on the bus.

An eight-hour battery life should see you through even the longest of skirmishes, while the charging case will fix you up for 16 more. You can also customise the Quantum TWS’ sound settings through the JBL Headphones app, for an EQ profile that’s easier on the ears.

Lightweight and sweat-resistant, the low-latency lug-fillers support up to two connections simultaneously, so you can seamlessly swap between smartphone and Switch – or transfer to your PC or PS5 when you get home.

Ready to upgrade your mobile ‘phones? Shipping in Spring, you’ll be able to add the JBL Quantum TWS to your roaming rig for €149.

• AirPods alternatives: the best true wireless in-ears