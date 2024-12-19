Transform your audio experience with TOZO NC9 wireless earbuds

If you’re after the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and premium audio quality, TOZO – a Seattle-based electronics pioneer – has unveiled two remarkable additions to its wireless audio lineup.

Whether you’re after premium design, standout-out audio, or noise cancellation (why not all of the above?), this pair of wireless earbuds has you covered:

Commuters take note – the TOZO NC9 packs the power of a comprehensive three-layer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system. This sophisticated approach combines outward-facing and inward-facing microphones with specially designed ear caps to eliminate up to 90% of external noise, creating a peaceful listening environment wherever you go.

The outward-facing microphone detects external sounds and counters them with equal anti-noise for initial cancellation, while the inward-facing microphone listens inside your ear canal to pick up any remaining sounds, producing another wave of anti-noise for thorough sound isolation.

The NC9’s dual noise-cancelling microphone system takes call quality to the next level too, with both internal and external microphones working in tandem to isolate your voice from surrounding noise. The innovative Transparent Mode allows you to tune into your surroundings instantly – perfect for catching transport announcements or engaging in quick conversations without removing your earbuds. This feature ensures you stay connected to your environment when needed, without compromising the NC9’s premium audio experience.

At the heart of these earbuds lies a powerful 6mm speaker driver, enhanced by TOZO’s proprietary OrigX acoustics technology. This advanced system compensates for frequency loss through the ear canal, delivering audio that’s remarkably true to life – from sweet, precise trebles to rich, commanding bass notes, it’s (quite literally) music to your ears. The Bluetooth 5.3 chip also ensures exceptionally stable connectivity with all of your devices, while maintaining high-quality sound in the process.

For outdoor adventurers, the IPX8 waterproofing is a major boon. Protected by TOZO’s innovative HydroGuard technology – a fully-sealed cavity system that completely shields internal components from water damage – they’re ready to handle everything from intense workouts to unexpected rain showers. This comprehensive waterproofing ensures your earbuds remain protected no matter how challenging the conditions.

Premium versatility

Like its Crystal Buds sibling, the NC9 benefits from TOZO’s collection of clever tech. The EarTune AI system continuously adapts to your unique hearing profile, while TOZO Bass+ technology, with its high-rigidity composite dome and high-elastic polymer diaphragm, delivers exceptional audio clarity across all frequencies.

Pairing couldn’t be simpler either – just remove both earbuds from their case, and they’ll automatically connect. With more than seven hours of playtime in Active Noise Cancellation mode and up to 14 hours of standard playback (up to an incredible 59 hours with the charging case), the NC9 is built for endurance.

The integrated SmartPow system also takes power management to the next level, combining proprietary algorithms with an ultra-low-power chip to precisely monitor and control battery usage. This impressive battery life ensures you can enjoy your favourite content throughout the day, whether you’re commuting, working, or travelling.

Whether you choose the Crystal Buds for their innovative transparency and extended battery life, or the NC9 for its comprehensive noise cancellation features, TOZO’s latest releases represent the perfect fusion of advanced technology and premium audio quality.

For more information, visit tozostore.com or TOZO’s Amazon store