JBL’s latest music system is a dinkier option for hi-res audio

While the past decade has seen every piece of tech get bigger, it’s now cool to go small again. And that’s exactly what JBL is doing with it’s latest music system. The swanky new L42ms integrated music system is a dinkier version of the L75ms, but still packs as much of a punch. It packs 200W of power to blast out all the hi-res audio you could ever want to listen to.

The L42ms is a treat for the eyes with its dapper design, including JBL‘s Quadrex curved grille, tapered edges, and a choice of black or natural walnut real-wood veneer finish. But it’s much more than a pretty face. This music system crams a pair of dual 4-inch woofers and dual 0.75-inch aluminium dome tweeters into its svelte frame. These woofers make sure your tunes are not just heard but felt, with 200W power to back them up. And with a 24-bit/96-kHz DAC, your digital audio files are in for a hi-res treat that your ears will love.

For those who like their bass booming, a handy bass contour switch allows for customisation to your heart’s content. And if you’re all about an immersive sound experience, the Sound-Field Expansion (SFX) mode is like having your own personal IMAX theatre, minus the sticky floors and overpriced popcorn. Plus, if you’re looking to beef up your bass even further, the L42ms seamlessly integrates with the JBL L10cs subwoofer.

Whether you’re a Bluetooth buff, an HDMI-ARC aficionado, or a Wi-Fi wizard, JBL’s latest music system has you covered. Fancy streaming your favourite tracks? Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and good old Bluetooth are at your service. And for those who like their tech to be as smart as they are, the L42ms comes Roon Ready and boasts compatibility with Samsung’s Smart Things ecosystem. Your new music system plays nice with your other smart home gadgets. And with a Bluetooth remote control included, you won’t even have to get off the sofa to skip those tracks you’re not too keen on.

Fancy a smaller music system for your home? The JBL L42ms can be yours for $1099/£999/€999.00. Keep your eyes peeled, as JBL’s L42ms is expected to hit UK stores in the next month or two directly. Whether you’re in the market for an upgrade or simply looking to treat your ears to something special, the JBL L42ms might just be the compact powerhouse you’ve been waiting for.

