What is Spotify Connect: connecting to devices directly from Spotify explained

It’s hard to think of a time when Spotify didn’t dominate the streaming market. Since the Swedish giant launched in 2006, it has become the go-to service for music, podcasts and personalised playlists named after inside jokes. And with Spotify Connect, your music tastes don’t need to be confined to your headphones – they can be for wireless speakers and other devices, too.

Spotify Connect is a way of beaming music to your Wi-Fi-enabled speaker, soundbar, or any other compatible device. Connecting couldn’t be much easier, either. Simply open Spotify on your phone, laptop, tablet or desktop app, press the speaker icon at the bottom of the screen, find the device you want to connect to and voilà, it’s like Lady Gaga is in the living room with you.