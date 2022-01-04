LG’s new 2022 TVs are headlined by huge G2 and C2 OLED upgrades

LG was one of the many big tech firms to opt for digital distancing when it came to its CES 2022 press confrence, but that doesn’t mean the South Korean giant hasn’t made a splash with its latest TV wares in Las Vegas.

The headline announcement from the company is that its G2 OLED line-up – the G2 being the successor to last year’s hugely impressive G1, which we gave 5/5 stars in our LG G1 review – will feature not only a new 83-inch model but also a 97-inch set that’s a world first for OLEDs. They join the existing 55-, 65- and 77-inch TVs featured in the range.

LG’s more mainstream C series TVs are getting a refresh, too, with the LG C2 line-up seeing the introduction of the company’s smallest OLED, an equally ‘world first’ 42-inch OLED set that the company says will be ideal for gaming. It will join 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch TVs to make up the 2022 C2 range.

LG C2 could be 2022’s best value OLED

The C2’s biggest upgrade isn’t the addition of the new size, though – it’s the fact that LG’s higher brightness ‘Evo’ panels are making their way down from the ritzier G series to the more affordable sets.

There’s hardware and software updates for both lines as well, with LG’s webOS UI now introducing multi-user profile support, while the brand new A9 chip comes touting a range of image processing improvements, including better 4K upscaling.

Lastly, the C2 range will see LG introduce a new lightweight composite fiber build that allows the 65-inch model to weigh it at roughly half of what the equivalent C1 model does – no small feat.

Elsewhere, LG is expanding its line of QNED LED TVs, which combine the company’s own NanoCell+ technology with a Quantum Dot panel and its precision dimming abilities. The result (at least according to LG) is the richest, most natural picture you can get at the price point.

Of course, there are new Samsung 2022 TVs to take it at this year’s CES as well – but LG looks like it might have done enough to keep hold of the OLED crown for another cycle.

