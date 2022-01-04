Sony launches first QD-OLED of CES as part of new 2022 Bravia TV range

Sony has revealed its new 2022 Bravia TV range at CES, officially beating rivals like Samsung to the launch of a QD-OLED set in the process with the unveiling of the Master Series A95K.

The Master Series A95K is the follow-up to the incredible A90J – for ‘incredible’, read a perfect 5/5 star score in our Sony A90J review – and one that combines two of the most cutting edge TV technologies around in Quantum Dot and OLED.

The result, at least theoretically, is a picture that combines the flawless blacks and constrast of the best OLEDs with the retina-popping brightness Quantum Dot TVs are known for.

It’s something of a holy grail in terms of TV tech and one of the key battlefields of CES 2022, as Sony’s great rival Samsung is also widely tipped to be outing its first QD-OLED set, after a leak saw it revealed as a recepient of one of this year’s awards at the show.

The South Korean outfit is in fact the one behind the display utilised by Sony here, but where the Japanese manufacturer has typically enjoyed an advantage over its rivals is in its proprietary XR processor technology – once again on the receiving end of an upgrade this year.

That’s not all Sony has been up to in Vegas, though, with the Japanese manufacturer also unveiling its first Mini LED models. These are headlined by the 8K Z9K series (75- and 85-inch models), while the X95K drops the resolution to 4K but is available in 65, 75- and 85-inch sizes.

Pricing and release date details are still to be confirmed, but Sony says it expects to divulge more in the coming months.

