Panasonic’s new 2022 flagship TV is the 77-inch LZ2000 OLED

Panasonic has unveiled its 2022 flagship OLED TV, the LZ2000, adding a new 77-inch size to the range as well as upgrading its brightness, gaming chops, and audio capabilities.

The LZ2000 is the follow-up to last year’s JZ2000 series, with the new range headlined by the supersized 77-inch ‘Master OLED Pro – Cinema Size’ model. It joins the more standard 55- and 65-inch offerings to make up Panasonic’s three-headed assault on the ultra-premium 4K market, with the Japanese manufacturer promising a wide range of upgrades.

Chief among these is improved mid-level brightness, which the company claims gives more pop to the wide range of HDR content playable on the LZ2000 – Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode, HDR10+ Adaptive and HLG Photo are all supported by the Panasonic set.

Audio gets a bump as well, with the integrated Dolby Atmos speakers adding a front-firing array, while gamers are well catered to with HDMI 2.1 and features such as HFR (High Frame Rate) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) coming supported at 120Hz in 4K. The firm also says there’s reduced input lag for 60Hz gaming, plus a new ‘Game Control Board’ that gives you a birdseye view of all the different sets.

Introduced in 2021, Panasonic’s Auto AI software feature gets a few tweaks, too. The latest sets deploy a new HCX Pro AI processor in combination with advanced sensors to detect ambient room lighting, adjusting the picture for optimised viewing at different times of day.

As ever for the new TVs introduced at CES each year , the Panasonic LZ2000’s price and release have yet to be confirmed, but we expect to learn more in the coming months as it goes toe-to-toe with all the new Samsung 2022 TVs, new LG 2022 TVs and new Sony 2022 TVs outed this week.

