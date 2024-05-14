Panasonic doubles down on Amazon’s Fire TV for its high-end OLED TVs

I’ve been at Panasonic’s annual European TV launch where the company debuted three premium OLED sets in Europe.

These will sit alongside the two it showed at CES 2024 back in January. All feature Amazon Fire TV with Alexa built-in for far-field voice control of your TV without having to use the remote.

It’s a bold move, since Fire TV has traditionally been integrated in cheaper sets. Amazon itself has clearly been , especially since it launched its own-branded Omni QLED sets back in 2022.

The full line up of 4K OLED models is the Z95A, Z93A (both previously announced) as well as the Z90A, Z85A and Z80A which have debuted today. The top model boasts a Master OLED Ultimate panel, while the two models below it boast Master OLED Pro panels. The top four models have the very latest HCX Pro AI Mk II panels. There’s also support for Dolby Vision IQ.

Further down the range there are several LED models – W95A which is Mini LED, W90A with Full Array LED, W80A which is LED. All have Fire TV, too,. Then there are Google TV options in the form of the W70A as well as the latest TiVo interface in the W60A, although the W70A will not be coming to the UK.

Many of the TVs launched at the event have gaming capabilities, including ultra-low latency, up to 144Hz refresh rates, True Game Mode, and the Game Control Board for fine-tuning.

Amazon’s director of Fire TV for Europe, Emma Gilmartin, told the event that Fire TV “is the world’s most popular streaming media player family today”. There are 10 new models in total featuring the streaming-based OS. Gilmartin said the event was “our biggest launch of smart TVs with Fire TV built in yet.”

Panasonic’s latest remove features a MyApp button so you can personalise it to jump straight to your favourite app or service.

Unfortunately, Panasonic hadn’t provided me with pricing at the time of going to press, so I’ll update this when I get it, which I believe will be later this week.

