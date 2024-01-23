Philips’ 2024 TV range celebrates 20 years of Ambilight with an enhanced version of the tech

Philips has announced a slew of new 4K TVs launching during 2024. The sets, announced during the company’s annual launch event in Barcelona, will debut during the remainder of the year and include range-topping OLED+ models as well as MiniLED and LED sets.

As last year, Philips isn’t planning on launching its flagship TV until late summer at the earliest. The model is the OLED+959 and it’ll appear in a single 65in size, powered by a new 8th generation of the company’s P5 picture processor that optimises HDR footage to match the ambient light level in the room (called Ambient Intelligence V3 by Philips). There’s an integrated 102W 5.1.2 sound system from long-term audio partner Bowers & Wilkins.

Philips’ Ambilight tech is 20 years old in 2024 and so the company has debuted an enhanced version of the technology. Called Ambilight Plus, it gives you additional lenses to create a larger effect. It can also project up to four different light halos at different depths to create different patterns on the wall. This tech will debut on the OLED+959.

The latest-gen Meta 2.0 OLED panel has Micro Lens Array Plus technology – this essentially creates efficiency improvements. Peak brightness can go up to 3000nits.

Coming sooner in June is the OLED+909. It’ll be available in 55, 65 and 77in screen sizes again featuring the latest processor, four-sided Ambilight (though not Ambilight Plus). Once again it boasts a Bowers & Wilkins audio system, here in an 81W, 3.1 configuration.

The due-in-May OLED809 series is even more accessible with a stack of available screen sizes ranging from 42in up to 77in. The panels on these models are LG OLED EX – formerly confined to just flagship OLED+ models. And there’s three-sided Ambilight, too.

Even further down the range, a second-generation MiniLED model called ‘The Xtra’ will debut in June, with 55, 65 and 75in variants and – yes – an 85in version. They’ll run on a new Titan OS smart TV platform.

Titan OS is also coming to the latest version of Philips’ ‘The One’ series of 144HzLED TVs. The latest verson will appear in May in 43, 50, 55 and 65in versions. Both models of these MiniLED and LED sets will have the latest P5 processor and, again, three-sided Ambilight.

