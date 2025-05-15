This box is a cheaper way to get a Philips Hue-style TV lightshow

Phlips Hue has enabled you to sync your lights with your TV for a little while now but it can be an expensive system.

Hue’s cheaper stablemate from owner Signify is Wiz. The company also does a truckload of smart lights sat a more modest and it’s now turned its attention to the TV with a similar product to Hue’s HDMI Sync Box (now also available in a tasty high-end 8K flavor).

The HDMI Sync Box with TV Backlight is a cheaper alternative to the Hue Sync Box available in two sizes for £80/€90 (55-65in TVs) or £100/€110 (75-85in). It comes with an LED lightstrip that you add to the back of your TV to produce an Ambilight-style effect.

The Sync Box is basically like an HDMI switcher between your devices – like a set top box or streaming stick – and your TV. The Sync Box reacts to what’s coming to your screen and changes your lights accordingly to match the colors and brightness of your TV. Unlike some products such as the Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror, you don’t have a camera pointed at your TV.

Everything is controlled via the Wiz app so the Sync Box will ‘know’ where your Wiz lights are and be able to adjust colours accordingly to what’s on the screen. You’re also able to control the lights with Google or Alexa voice control and there’s a remote control for the box, too.

The Wiz HDMI Sync Box with TV Backlight supports HDMI 2.0 and works with pictures up to 4K 60Hz with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The lightstrip is three-sided and is designed for easy mounting on the back of your TV.

Sadly even Philips Hue no long syncs with Philips Ambilight TVs out of the box now (they’re made by different companies). So even if you have a 2023 Ambilight TV or later you need an alternative solution.

The HDMI Sync Box works with any WiZ color-capable light that supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. You can link as many lights to the Sync Box as you like as long as they’re on the same Wi-Fi network.

A built-in microphone can also capture audio playing from any source and make your lights change color and brightness along with music playing in the room.

Hue has also debuted new Gradient Light Bars and a Gradient Floor light (check it out below) that can be used to ‘wash’ your walls in light to match your TV.

