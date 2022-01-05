Garmin’s Vivomove Sport is a stylish starter smartwatch disguised as an analogue ticker

Sturdy sports watches might be wicked when you’re working out, but they’re not the slickest on your wrist once you’re out of the gym. Want a ticker that logs your jogs then goes low-profile? Garmin’s Vivomove Sport can track activities without signposting that you like to sweat.

Like Garmin’s other hybrid devices, the Vivomove Sport is a smartwatch in disguise. At first glance, its ticking hands and streamlined shell mark it out as a classic timepiece. But tap the lower half of the face and the hands will swing away to reveal a hidden touchscreen.

A casual smartwatch for everyday wear, the Vivomove Sport undercuts the rest of the Vivomove range with its £160 ($180) price tag. That accessibility means you’ll have to make do with tethered GPS and a silicone strap, but the Sport doesn’t skimp on other fitness features.

Built-in heart rate and blood oxygen monitors keep an eye on your body’s condition, while wellness tools take care of your mind. Pre-loaded sports apps detect different disciplines, while stress tracking and Body Battery tell you when to take a break. Sync with the Garmin Connect app and the Sport can also serve up smart notifications.

Lightweight and compact, its 40mm case should be slim enough to fit beneath a sleeve, while a five-day battery life means you’ll be able to wear the waterproof watch for a full working week. And because its readout disappears completely when you’re done with the display, your colleagues could be none the wiser.

